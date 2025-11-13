The modular, multi-layer, EVM-compatible, smart contract platform & blockchain network that emphasizes security & decentralization, while maintinaing scalability & interoperability. ATLETA is infrastructure designed to protect and accelerate the digitization of sports, tokenization of analogue goods, and transformation of the Sports markets from private, to public ones. Written in RUST & built with the Substrate Framework, ATLETA inherits a multitude of battle tested tech-economic primitives that enable higher transactional efficiency, settlement guarantees, & broader programming paradigms than alternative public networks.