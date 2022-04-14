Astra Protocol (ASTRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Astra Protocol (ASTRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Astra Protocol is the next generation of compliance, a decentralized KYC Platform for Web3. Our application brings the financial regulatory standards for 150+ countries and over 300+ sanctions and watchlists to the crypto industry without sacrificing anonymisation. Official Website: https://astraprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://astraprotocol.box.com/s/3nr5wliismk55tqfqdbyte14n6bxn7ko Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x201332Bd45c8628D814F870bFb584B385A7C351e

Astra Protocol (ASTRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astra Protocol (ASTRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M All-Time High: $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.000368237312114063 $ 0.000368237312114063 $ 0.000368237312114063 Current Price: $ 0.0019891 $ 0.0019891 $ 0.0019891 Learn more about Astra Protocol (ASTRA) price

Astra Protocol (ASTRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Astra Protocol (ASTRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTRA's tokenomics, explore ASTRA token's live price!

