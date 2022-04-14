ASTAR (ASTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ASTAR (ASTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ASTAR (ASTR) Information Astar Network is the #1 TVL Smart Contract Hub for WASM + EVM on Polkadot. Since winning its Parachain auction in January 2022, Astar Network has become the top Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem in Total Value Locked and most Ethereum assets transferred over. Astar Network is the leading smart contract hub that connects the Polkadot ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos, and all major layer 1 blockchains. Astar Network supports dApps using multiple virtual machines—namely WASM and EVM—and offers the best technology solutions and financial incentives via its Build2Earn and Astar Incubation Program for Web3 developers to build on top of a secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain. Official Website: https://astar.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.astar.network/ Block Explorer: https://astar.subscan.io Buy ASTR Now!

ASTAR (ASTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ASTAR (ASTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 192.67M $ 192.67M $ 192.67M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 8.14B $ 8.14B $ 8.14B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.2649 $ 0.2649 $ 0.2649 All-Time Low: $ 0.02083889771752422 $ 0.02083889771752422 $ 0.02083889771752422 Current Price: $ 0.02366 $ 0.02366 $ 0.02366 Learn more about ASTAR (ASTR) price

ASTAR (ASTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ASTAR (ASTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTR's tokenomics, explore ASTR token's live price!

How to Buy ASTR Interested in adding ASTAR (ASTR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ASTR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ASTR on MEXC now!

ASTAR (ASTR) Price History Analysing the price history of ASTR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ASTR Price History now!

ASTR Price Prediction Want to know where ASTR might be heading? Our ASTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ASTR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!