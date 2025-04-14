What is ASTAR (ASTR)

Astar Network is the #1 TVL Smart Contract Hub for WASM + EVM on Polkadot. Since winning its Parachain auction in January 2022, Astar Network has become the top Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem in Total Value Locked and most Ethereum assets transferred over. Astar Network is the leading smart contract hub that connects the Polkadot ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos, and all major layer 1 blockchains. Astar Network supports dApps using multiple virtual machines—namely WASM and EVM—and offers the best technology solutions and financial incentives via its Build2Earn and Astar Incubation Program for Web3 developers to build on top of a secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain.

ASTAR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ASTAR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ASTAR price prediction page.

ASTAR Price History

Tracing ASTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ASTAR price history page.

ASTAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ASTAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASTAR What is the price of ASTAR (ASTR) today? The live price of ASTAR (ASTR) is 0.02615 USD . What is the market cap of ASTAR (ASTR)? The current market cap of ASTAR is $ 199.73M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ASTR by its real-time market price of 0.02615 USD . What is the circulating supply of ASTAR (ASTR)? The current circulating supply of ASTAR (ASTR) is 7.64B USD . What was the highest price of ASTAR (ASTR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ASTAR (ASTR) is 0.2649 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ASTAR (ASTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of ASTAR (ASTR) is $ 1.54M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

