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The live Asteroid Shiba price today is 0.0005737 GBP.ASTEROIDBSC market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ASTEROIDBSC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Asteroid Shiba price today is 0.0005737 GBP.ASTEROIDBSC market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ASTEROIDBSC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ASTEROIDBSC Price Info

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ASTEROIDBSC Price Forecast

ASTEROIDBSC History

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Asteroid Shiba Logo

Asteroid Shiba Price(ASTEROIDBSC)

1 ASTEROIDBSC to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000418947
￡0.000418947￡0.000418947
-23.18%1D
GBP
Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:55:15 (UTC+8)

Asteroid Shiba Price Today

The live Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) price today is ￡ 0.0005737, with a 23.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROIDBSC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005737 per ASTEROIDBSC.

Asteroid Shiba currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASTEROIDBSC. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROIDBSC traded between ￡ 0.0005411 (low) and ￡ 0.0008021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASTEROIDBSC moved +2.24% in the last hour and -35.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.35K.

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Market Information

--
----

￡ 59.35K
￡ 59.35K￡ 59.35K

￡ 573.70K
￡ 573.70K￡ 573.70K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Asteroid Shiba is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.35K. The circulating supply of ASTEROIDBSC is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 573.70K.

Asteroid Shiba Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0005411
￡ 0.0005411￡ 0.0005411
24H Low
￡ 0.0008021
￡ 0.0008021￡ 0.0008021
24H High

￡ 0.0005411
￡ 0.0005411￡ 0.0005411

￡ 0.0008021
￡ 0.0008021￡ 0.0008021

--
----

--
----

+2.24%

-23.18%

-35.56%

-35.56%

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Asteroid Shiba for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000126415-23.18%
30 Days￡ -0.0009263-61.76%
60 Days￡ -0.0009263-61.76%
90 Days￡ -0.0009263-61.76%
Asteroid Shiba Price Change Today

Today, ASTEROIDBSC recorded a change of ￡ -0.000126415 (-23.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Asteroid Shiba 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0009263 (-61.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Asteroid Shiba 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASTEROIDBSC saw a change of ￡ -0.0009263 (-61.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Asteroid Shiba 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0009263 (-61.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC)?

Check out the Asteroid Shiba Price History page now.

Analysis for Asteroid Shiba

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Asteroid Shiba recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Asteroid Shiba market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ASTEROIDBSC market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

ASTEROIDBSC_USDT is trading at 6.064E-4 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between S1 and the central pivot, deviating from the pivot by approximately 4%, or 6.32E-4. According to the pivot system, the lower support level (S1) is located at 5.83E-4, while the upper resistance pivot stands at 6.32E-4. The moving average group, including both MA and EMA, is signaling a buy opportunity, with the price currently above the short-term moving averages. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold. On the momentum front, there is a layered structure: trend-based indicators lean bullish, while oscillatory indicators suggest potential pullback pressure. Volatility remains within normal ranges, and there are no clear signs of Bollinger Band contraction. The nearest support level at 5.83E-4 lies approximately 3.8% away from the current price, serving as the first line of defense. Similarly, the nearest resistance level at 6.32E-4 is about 4.2% above the current price, acting as an immediate barrier to upward movement. For longer-term reference points, the second support level (S2) is situated at 5.04E-4, while the first resistance level (R1) sits at 7.11E-4. Currently, the price is trapped between S1 and the central pivot, with bulls and bears locked in a tight battle within this narrow range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Asteroid Shiba's prices?

Asteroid Shiba prices are driven by meme coin trends, social media hype, and community sentiment. Market volatility, Bitcoin's performance, and trading volume on BSC also impact value. Lack of utility means speculation dominates. Rug pull risks and liquidity changes further influence price stability and investor confidence significantly.

Why do people want to know Asteroid Shiba's price today?

Investors track Asteroid Shiba's price to assess portfolio value, identify trading opportunities, and gauge market sentiment. As a volatile meme token on BSC, real-time data helps traders manage risk, execute timely buys or sells, and monitor speculative trends driven by community hype rather than fundamental utility.

Price Prediction for Asteroid Shiba

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ASTEROIDBSC in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Asteroid Shiba could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Asteroid Shiba will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ASTEROIDBSC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Asteroid Shiba Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Asteroid Shiba in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Asteroid Shiba? Buying ASTEROIDBSC is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Asteroid Shiba. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Asteroid Shiba will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Guide

What can you do with Asteroid Shiba

Owning Asteroid Shiba allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC)

ASTEROIDBSC is a meme coin.

Asteroid Shiba Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Asteroid Shiba, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Asteroid Shiba Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Asteroid Shiba

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:55:15 (UTC+8)

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Asteroid Shiba

ASTEROIDBSC USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASTEROIDBSC with leverage. Explore ASTEROIDBSC USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Asteroid Shiba price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTEROIDBSC/USD1
￡0.000420991
￡0.000420991￡0.000420991
-22.93%
85.92M (USDT)
ASTEROIDBSC/USDT
￡0.000420991
￡0.000420991￡0.000420991
-22.55%
93.02M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASTEROIDBSC-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ASTEROIDBSC
ASTEROIDBSC
GBP
GBP

1 ASTEROIDBSC = 0.000418801 GBP