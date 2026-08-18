Asteroid Shiba Price Today

The live Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) price today is ￡ 0.0005737, with a 23.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROIDBSC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005737 per ASTEROIDBSC.

Asteroid Shiba currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASTEROIDBSC. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROIDBSC traded between ￡ 0.0005411 (low) and ￡ 0.0008021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASTEROIDBSC moved +2.24% in the last hour and -35.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.35K.

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 59.35K￡ 59.35K ￡ 59.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 573.70K￡ 573.70K ￡ 573.70K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Asteroid Shiba is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.35K. The circulating supply of ASTEROIDBSC is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 573.70K.