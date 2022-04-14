ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Technical Analysis Today The ASTEROID SHIBA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASTEROID's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ASTEROID SHIBA's analysis below. Sign Up

ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0000615 -- +7.31% +2.02% -81.07%

ASTEROID SHIBA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ASTEROID SHIBA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 16 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 7 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 9 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0000621 0.0000619 R2 0.0000619 0.0000618 R1 0.0000618 0.0000618 PP 0.0000617 0.0000617 S1 0.0000615 0.0000615 S2 0.0000614 0.0000615 S3 0.0000613 0.0000614

ASTEROID SHIBA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $0.68 M $0.83 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.36 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ASTEROID SHIBA Capital Flow Net Inflow ASTEROIDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ASTEROID SHIBA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ASTEROID / USDT $0.0000615 $0.0000615 $0.0000615 -7.82% 2.82B (USDT) Trade