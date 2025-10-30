The live Aster Inu price today is 0.00027 USD. Track real-time ASTERINU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ASTERINU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Aster Inu price today is 0.00027 USD. Track real-time ASTERINU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ASTERINU price trend easily at MEXC now.

Aster Inu Logo

Aster Inu Price(ASTERINU)

1 ASTERINU to USD Live Price:

$0.00027
$0.00027$0.00027
+6.29%1D
USD
Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:54:50 (UTC+8)

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000237
$ 0.000237$ 0.000237
24H Low
$ 0.000286
$ 0.000286$ 0.000286
24H High

$ 0.000237
$ 0.000237$ 0.000237

$ 0.000286
$ 0.000286$ 0.000286

$ 0.008002267526781424
$ 0.008002267526781424$ 0.008002267526781424

$ 0.000230910459771523
$ 0.000230910459771523$ 0.000230910459771523

-0.74%

+6.29%

-27.42%

-27.42%

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) real-time price is $ 0.00027. Over the past 24 hours, ASTERINU traded between a low of $ 0.000237 and a high of $ 0.000286, showing active market volatility. ASTERINU's all-time high price is $ 0.008002267526781424, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000230910459771523.

In terms of short-term performance, ASTERINU has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, +6.29% over 24 hours, and -27.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Market Information

No.2832

$ 267.30K
$ 267.30K$ 267.30K

$ 7.89K
$ 7.89K$ 7.89K

$ 270.00K
$ 270.00K$ 270.00K

990.00M
990.00M 990.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

98.99%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Aster Inu is $ 267.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.89K. The circulating supply of ASTERINU is 990.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 270.00K.

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Aster Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00001598+6.29%
30 Days$ -0.00123-82.00%
60 Days$ -0.00123-82.00%
90 Days$ -0.00123-82.00%
Aster Inu Price Change Today

Today, ASTERINU recorded a change of $ +0.00001598 (+6.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aster Inu 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00123 (-82.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aster Inu 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASTERINU saw a change of $ -0.00123 (-82.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aster Inu 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00123 (-82.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Aster Inu (ASTERINU)?

Check out the Aster Inu Price History page now.

What is Aster Inu (ASTERINU)

The community-driven meme token inspired by Aster’s mission of seamless cross-chain connectivity, blending crypto utility with meme culture.

Aster Inu is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aster Inu investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ASTERINU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aster Inu on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aster Inu buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aster Inu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aster Inu (ASTERINU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aster Inu (ASTERINU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aster Inu.

Check the Aster Inu price prediction now!

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aster Inu (ASTERINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASTERINU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aster Inu (ASTERINU)

Looking for how to buy Aster Inu? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aster Inu on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ASTERINU to Local Currencies

1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to VND
7.10505
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to AUD
A$0.0004104
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to GBP
0.0002052
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to EUR
0.0002322
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to USD
$0.00027
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MYR
RM0.001134
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TRY
0.0113346
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to JPY
¥0.04158
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ARS
ARS$0.3879306
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to RUB
0.0216567
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to INR
0.023949
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to IDR
Rp4.4999982
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to PHP
0.0159273
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to EGP
￡E.0.0127494
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BRL
R$0.0014526
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to CAD
C$0.0003753
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BDT
0.0330102
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to NGN
0.3907359
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to COP
$1.0505835
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ZAR
R.0.0046818
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to UAH
0.0113373
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TZS
T.Sh.0.6650235
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to VES
Bs0.05913
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to CLP
$0.25434
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to PKR
Rs0.0764208
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to KZT
0.143235
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to THB
฿0.0087696
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TWD
NT$0.0082998
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to AED
د.إ0.0009909
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to CHF
Fr0.000216
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to HKD
HK$0.0020952
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to AMD
֏0.1033668
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MAD
.د.م0.0025002
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MXN
$0.0050112
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SAR
ريال0.0010125
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ETB
Br0.0415179
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to KES
KSh0.0349002
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to JOD
د.أ0.00019143
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to PLN
0.0009909
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to RON
лв0.0011853
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SEK
kr0.0025515
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BGN
лв0.0004536
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to HUF
Ft0.0907848
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to CZK
0.0056862
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to KWD
د.ك0.00008262
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ILS
0.0008775
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BOB
Bs0.0018657
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to AZN
0.000459
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TJS
SM0.002484
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to GEL
0.0007344
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to AOA
Kz0.2474793
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BHD
.د.ب0.00010152
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BMD
$0.00027
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to DKK
kr0.0017415
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to HNL
L0.007101
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MUR
0.0123039
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to NAD
$0.004671
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to NOK
kr0.0027216
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to NZD
$0.0004698
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to PAB
B/.0.00027
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to PGK
K0.0011367
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to QAR
ر.ق0.0009828
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to RSD
дин.0.0273186
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to UZS
soʻm3.2530113
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ALL
L0.0225801
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ANG
ƒ0.0004833
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to AWG
ƒ0.0004833
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BBD
$0.00054
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BAM
KM0.0004536
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BIF
Fr0.79623
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BND
$0.0003483
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BSD
$0.00027
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to JMD
$0.0431703
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to KHR
1.0843362
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to KMF
Fr0.11421
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to LAK
5.8695651
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to LKR
රු0.0821907
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MDL
L0.0045576
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MGA
Ar1.210761
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MOP
P0.00216
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MVR
0.004131
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MWK
MK0.4687497
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to MZN
MT0.0172557
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to NPR
रु0.0383022
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to PYG
1.91484
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to RWF
Fr0.39231
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SBD
$0.0022221
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SCR
0.0037368
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SRD
$0.0104328
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SVC
$0.0023625
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to SZL
L0.004671
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TMT
m0.0009477
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TND
د.ت0.00079434
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to TTD
$0.0018279
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to UGX
Sh0.94068
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to XAF
Fr0.15309
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to XCD
$0.000729
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to XOF
Fr0.15309
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to XPF
Fr0.02781
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BWP
P0.003618
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to BZD
$0.0005427
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to CVE
$0.025596
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to DJF
Fr0.04806
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to DOP
$0.0173367
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to DZD
د.ج0.0350919
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to FJD
$0.0006129
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to GNF
Fr2.34765
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to GTQ
Q0.0020682
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to GYD
$0.0565191
1 Aster Inu(ASTERINU) to ISK
kr0.03348

For a more in-depth understanding of Aster Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Aster Inu Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aster Inu

How much is Aster Inu (ASTERINU) worth today?
The live ASTERINU price in USD is 0.00027 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ASTERINU to USD price?
The current price of ASTERINU to USD is $ 0.00027. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Aster Inu?
The market cap for ASTERINU is $ 267.30K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ASTERINU?
The circulating supply of ASTERINU is 990.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ASTERINU?
ASTERINU achieved an ATH price of 0.008002267526781424 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ASTERINU?
ASTERINU saw an ATL price of 0.000230910459771523 USD.
What is the trading volume of ASTERINU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ASTERINU is $ 7.89K USD.
Will ASTERINU go higher this year?
ASTERINU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ASTERINU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:54:50 (UTC+8)

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

