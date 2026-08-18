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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aster, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aster, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Aster (ASTER) Technical Analysis Today

Aster (ASTER) Technical Analysis Today

The Aster Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASTER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aster's analysis below.

Aster (ASTER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.6006---0.37%-3.38%-8.99%
Know more about Aster Price

Aster Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aster across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 7
Neutral 10
Buy 9
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 4Buy 6
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 6Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.6004
0.6003
R2
0.6003
0.6003
R1
0.6003
0.6003
PP
0.6002
0.6002
S1
0.6002
0.6002
S2
0.6001
0.6002
S3
0.6001
0.6001

Aster Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.61M
$12.79 M
$13.40 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.53 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.34M
7-Day Active Buys
$12.97 M
7-Day Active Sells
$13.31 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aster Capital Flow

Net InflowASTERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.11 M0.60
2026-08-17$0.29 M0.60
2026-08-16-$0.18 M0.60
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.60
2026-08-14-$0.37 M0.60

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aster

Trade Aster (ASTER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aster price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTER/USD1
$0.6009
$0.6009$0.6009
+0.28%
93.62K (USDT)
ASTER/USDT
$0.6006
$0.6006$0.6006
-0.33%
484.92K (USDT)
ASTER/USDC
$0.6004
$0.6004$0.6004
-0.13%
93.41K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ASTER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASTER
ASTER
USD
USD

1 ASTER = 0.6006 USD