AS Roma (ASR) Technical Analysis Today The AS Roma Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AS Roma's analysis below. Sign Up

AS Roma (ASR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.8271 -- -4.64% -4.87% -26.81%

AS Roma Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AS Roma across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 20 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.8276 0.8273 R2 0.8273 0.8269 R1 0.8266 0.8267 PP 0.8263 0.8263 S1 0.8256 0.8259 S2 0.8253 0.8257 S3 0.8246 0.8253

AS Roma Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.27M $4.28 M $4.56 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AS Roma Capital Flow Net Inflow ASRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.83 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.84 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.85 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.86 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.86 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AS Roma (ASR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AS Roma price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ASR / USDT $0.8267 $0.8267 $0.8267 -2.01% 69.75K (USDT) Trade