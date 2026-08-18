Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aspecta, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aspecta, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ASP

ASP Price Info

What is ASP

ASP Tokenomics

ASP Price Forecast

ASP History

ASP Buying Guide

ASP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ASP Spot

ASP USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Aspecta (ASP) Technical Analysis Today

Aspecta (ASP) Technical Analysis Today

The Aspecta Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aspecta's analysis below.

Aspecta (ASP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01---9.83%-34.99%-65.31%
Know more about Aspecta Price

Aspecta Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aspecta across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 6
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01012
0.01011
R2
0.01011
0.01011
R1
0.01011
0.01011
PP
0.0101
0.0101
S1
0.0101
0.0101
S2
0.01009
0.0101
S3
0.01009
0.01009

Aspecta Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.18 M
$1.36 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aspecta Capital Flow

Net InflowASPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aspecta

Trade Aspecta (ASP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aspecta price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASP/USDT
$0.01
$0.01$0.01
+3.41%
6.22M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ASP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASP
ASP
USD
USD

1 ASP = 0.01 USD