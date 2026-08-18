Arcium Price(ARX)
The live Arcium (ARX) price today is ￡ 0.111, with a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.111 per ARX.
Arcium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARX. During the last 24 hours, ARX traded between ￡ 0.1017 (low) and ￡ 0.1152 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, ARX moved +0.90% in the last hour and -11.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 111.36K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of Arcium is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 111.36K. The circulating supply of ARX is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 111.00M.
+0.90%
-2.03%
-11.28%
-11.28%
Track the price changes of Arcium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.001679
|-2.03%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0401
|-26.54%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.019
|-14.62%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.019
|-14.62%
Today, ARX recorded a change of ￡ -0.001679 (-2.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0401 (-26.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ARX saw a change of ￡ -0.019 (-14.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.019 (-14.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Arcium (ARX)?
Check out the Arcium Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Arcium recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ARX market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ARX_USDT has been trading above the 0.1097 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.1108, hitting the R1 resistance level. The price structure is situated in the upper half of the pivot system, while the short-term moving average group and EMA group are aligned in a bullish configuration, indicating consistent directional momentum. The market is currently testing the upper boundary of its range-bound oscillation, but it has yet to break through the previous high resistance. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward, signaling concentrated buying pressure. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, not yet entering overbought territory, thus preserving room for further upside movement. Meanwhile, the KDJ and StochRSI indicators are trending upward in tandem, reinforcing the resonance of short-term momentum. The Bollinger Bands have flattened, maintaining low volatility, with prices trading above the middle band. However, the sustainability of this trend still requires confirmation. Key immediate resistance levels lie at 0.1108 (current price) and 0.1118 (R2), both within 0–0.9% of the current price. On the downside, the first support level is at 0.1097 (pivot), approximately 1.0% below the current price, followed by the secondary support at 0.1087 (S1), about 1.9% lower. A more distant reference support level can be found at 0.1076 (S2), roughly 2.9% below the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Arcium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Arcium is an encrypted computing infrastructure network that provides trustless, scalable MPC-based execution over fully encrypted data for applications across blockchain, AI, enterprise, and government.
For a more in-depth understanding of Arcium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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