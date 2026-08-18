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The live Arcium price today is 0.111 GBP.ARX market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ARX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Arcium price today is 0.111 GBP.ARX market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ARX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Arcium Logo

Arcium Price(ARX)

1 ARX to GBP Live Price:

￡0.08103
￡0.08103￡0.08103
-2.03%1D
GBP
Arcium (ARX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:51:39 (UTC+8)

Arcium Price Today

The live Arcium (ARX) price today is ￡ 0.111, with a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.111 per ARX.

Arcium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARX. During the last 24 hours, ARX traded between ￡ 0.1017 (low) and ￡ 0.1152 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARX moved +0.90% in the last hour and -11.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 111.36K.

Arcium (ARX) Market Information

--
----

￡ 111.36K
￡ 111.36K￡ 111.36K

￡ 111.00M
￡ 111.00M￡ 111.00M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Arcium is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 111.36K. The circulating supply of ARX is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 111.00M.

Arcium Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.1017
￡ 0.1017￡ 0.1017
24H Low
￡ 0.1152
￡ 0.1152￡ 0.1152
24H High

￡ 0.1017
￡ 0.1017￡ 0.1017

￡ 0.1152
￡ 0.1152￡ 0.1152

--
----

--
----

+0.90%

-2.03%

-11.28%

-11.28%

Arcium (ARX) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Arcium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.001679-2.03%
30 Days￡ -0.0401-26.54%
60 Days￡ -0.019-14.62%
90 Days￡ -0.019-14.62%
Arcium Price Change Today

Today, ARX recorded a change of ￡ -0.001679 (-2.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Arcium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0401 (-26.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Arcium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARX saw a change of ￡ -0.019 (-14.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Arcium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.019 (-14.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Arcium (ARX)?

Check out the Arcium Price History page now.

Analysis for Arcium

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Arcium recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Arcium market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ARX market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ARX_USDT has been trading above the 0.1097 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.1108, hitting the R1 resistance level. The price structure is situated in the upper half of the pivot system, while the short-term moving average group and EMA group are aligned in a bullish configuration, indicating consistent directional momentum. The market is currently testing the upper boundary of its range-bound oscillation, but it has yet to break through the previous high resistance. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging upward, signaling concentrated buying pressure. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, not yet entering overbought territory, thus preserving room for further upside movement. Meanwhile, the KDJ and StochRSI indicators are trending upward in tandem, reinforcing the resonance of short-term momentum. The Bollinger Bands have flattened, maintaining low volatility, with prices trading above the middle band. However, the sustainability of this trend still requires confirmation. Key immediate resistance levels lie at 0.1108 (current price) and 0.1118 (R2), both within 0–0.9% of the current price. On the downside, the first support level is at 0.1097 (pivot), approximately 1.0% below the current price, followed by the secondary support at 0.1087 (S1), about 1.9% lower. A more distant reference support level can be found at 0.1076 (S2), roughly 2.9% below the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Arcium's prices?

Arcium (ARX) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Supply and demand dynamics
4. Technology developments and protocol updates
5. Adoption rate and user growth
6. Competition from similar projects
7. Regulatory news affecting crypto
8. Bitcoin and Ethereum price movements
9. Token utility and staking rewards
10. Partnership announcements and ecosystem expansion

Why do people want to know Arcium's price today?

People want to know Arcium (ARX) price today for several key reasons: to make informed trading decisions, assess their portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, track market trends, and evaluate investment performance. Real-time price data helps traders capitalize on volatility and manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for Arcium

Arcium (ARX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ARX in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Arcium (ARX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Arcium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Arcium will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ARX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Arcium Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Arcium in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Arcium? Buying ARX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Arcium. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Arcium (ARX) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Arcium will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Arcium (ARX) Guide

What can you do with Arcium

Owning Arcium allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Arcium (ARX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Arcium (ARX)

Arcium is an encrypted computing infrastructure network that provides trustless, scalable MPC-based execution over fully encrypted data for applications across blockchain, AI, enterprise, and government.

Arcium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arcium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arcium Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemCoinList Launchpad

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arcium

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:51:39 (UTC+8)

Arcium (ARX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Arcium

ARX USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARX with leverage. Explore ARX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Arcium (ARX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Arcium price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARX/USDC
￡0.081176
￡0.081176￡0.081176
-1.59%
511.17K (USDT)
ARX/USDT
￡0.08103
￡0.08103￡0.08103
-2.03%
1.03M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARX-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ARX
ARX
GBP
GBP

1 ARX = 0.08103 GBP