The live Arowana price today is 0.04063 USD. Track real-time ARW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARW price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Arowana price today is 0.04063 USD. Track real-time ARW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARW price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ARW

ARW Price Info

ARW Whitepaper

ARW Official Website

ARW Tokenomics

ARW Price Forecast

ARW History

ARW Buying Guide

ARW-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARW Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Arowana Logo

Arowana Price(ARW)

1 ARW to USD Live Price:

$0.04063
$0.04063$0.04063
+1.34%1D
USD
Arowana (ARW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:20:24 (UTC+8)

Arowana (ARW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03852
$ 0.03852$ 0.03852
24H Low
$ 0.04237
$ 0.04237$ 0.04237
24H High

$ 0.03852
$ 0.03852$ 0.03852

$ 0.04237
$ 0.04237$ 0.04237

$ 10.64117077383144
$ 10.64117077383144$ 10.64117077383144

$ 0.000425025916068227
$ 0.000425025916068227$ 0.000425025916068227

0.00%

+1.34%

+12.79%

+12.79%

Arowana (ARW) real-time price is $ 0.04063. Over the past 24 hours, ARW traded between a low of $ 0.03852 and a high of $ 0.04237, showing active market volatility. ARW's all-time high price is $ 10.64117077383144, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000425025916068227.

In terms of short-term performance, ARW has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +1.34% over 24 hours, and +12.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Arowana (ARW) Market Information

No.3748

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 717.37K
$ 717.37K$ 717.37K

$ 20.32M
$ 20.32M$ 20.32M

0.00
0.00 0.00

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

0.00%

ARB

The current Market Cap of Arowana is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 717.37K. The circulating supply of ARW is 0.00, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.32M.

Arowana (ARW) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Arowana for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0005372+1.34%
30 Days$ +0.0132+48.12%
60 Days$ +0.01373+51.04%
90 Days$ +0.01334+48.88%
Arowana Price Change Today

Today, ARW recorded a change of $ +0.0005372 (+1.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Arowana 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0132 (+48.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Arowana 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARW saw a change of $ +0.01373 (+51.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Arowana 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01334 (+48.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Arowana (ARW)?

Check out the Arowana Price History page now.

What is Arowana (ARW)

A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.

Arowana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Arowana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ARW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Arowana on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Arowana buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Arowana Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Arowana (ARW) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Arowana (ARW) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Arowana.

Check the Arowana price prediction now!

Arowana (ARW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arowana (ARW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Arowana (ARW)

Looking for how to buy Arowana? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Arowana on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARW to Local Currencies

1 Arowana(ARW) to VND
1,069.17845
1 Arowana(ARW) to AUD
A$0.0617576
1 Arowana(ARW) to GBP
0.0304725
1 Arowana(ARW) to EUR
0.0349418
1 Arowana(ARW) to USD
$0.04063
1 Arowana(ARW) to MYR
RM0.170646
1 Arowana(ARW) to TRY
1.7052411
1 Arowana(ARW) to JPY
¥6.25702
1 Arowana(ARW) to ARS
ARS$58.3763714
1 Arowana(ARW) to RUB
3.2605575
1 Arowana(ARW) to INR
3.6026621
1 Arowana(ARW) to IDR
Rp677.1663958
1 Arowana(ARW) to PHP
2.3943259
1 Arowana(ARW) to EGP
￡E.1.9197675
1 Arowana(ARW) to BRL
R$0.2181831
1 Arowana(ARW) to CAD
C$0.0564757
1 Arowana(ARW) to BDT
4.9662049
1 Arowana(ARW) to NGN
58.9691631
1 Arowana(ARW) to COP
$158.7109375
1 Arowana(ARW) to ZAR
R.0.7024927
1 Arowana(ARW) to UAH
1.7084915
1 Arowana(ARW) to TZS
T.Sh.99.82791
1 Arowana(ARW) to VES
Bs8.89797
1 Arowana(ARW) to CLP
$38.27346
1 Arowana(ARW) to PKR
Rs11.4706616
1 Arowana(ARW) to KZT
21.4745802
1 Arowana(ARW) to THB
฿1.3180372
1 Arowana(ARW) to TWD
NT$1.2477473
1 Arowana(ARW) to AED
د.إ0.1491121
1 Arowana(ARW) to CHF
Fr0.032504
1 Arowana(ARW) to HKD
HK$0.3152888
1 Arowana(ARW) to AMD
֏15.549101
1 Arowana(ARW) to MAD
.د.م0.3746086
1 Arowana(ARW) to MXN
$0.7512487
1 Arowana(ARW) to SAR
ريال0.1523625
1 Arowana(ARW) to ETB
Br6.212327
1 Arowana(ARW) to KES
KSh5.2489897
1 Arowana(ARW) to JOD
د.أ0.02880667
1 Arowana(ARW) to PLN
0.1482995
1 Arowana(ARW) to RON
лв0.1779594
1 Arowana(ARW) to SEK
kr0.3827346
1 Arowana(ARW) to BGN
лв0.0682584
1 Arowana(ARW) to HUF
Ft13.61105
1 Arowana(ARW) to CZK
0.8528237
1 Arowana(ARW) to KWD
د.ك0.01243278
1 Arowana(ARW) to ILS
0.1320475
1 Arowana(ARW) to BOB
Bs0.280347
1 Arowana(ARW) to AZN
0.069071
1 Arowana(ARW) to TJS
SM0.373796
1 Arowana(ARW) to GEL
0.1105136
1 Arowana(ARW) to AOA
Kz37.2410517
1 Arowana(ARW) to BHD
.د.ب0.01527688
1 Arowana(ARW) to BMD
$0.04063
1 Arowana(ARW) to DKK
kr0.2612509
1 Arowana(ARW) to HNL
L1.0673501
1 Arowana(ARW) to MUR
1.8515091
1 Arowana(ARW) to NAD
$0.6951793
1 Arowana(ARW) to NOK
kr0.4083315
1 Arowana(ARW) to NZD
$0.0702899
1 Arowana(ARW) to PAB
B/.0.04063
1 Arowana(ARW) to PGK
K0.1730838
1 Arowana(ARW) to QAR
ر.ق0.1478932
1 Arowana(ARW) to RSD
дин.4.1064741
1 Arowana(ARW) to UZS
soʻm489.5179597
1 Arowana(ARW) to ALL
L3.3787908
1 Arowana(ARW) to ANG
ƒ0.0727277
1 Arowana(ARW) to AWG
ƒ0.0727277
1 Arowana(ARW) to BBD
$0.08126
1 Arowana(ARW) to BAM
KM0.0682584
1 Arowana(ARW) to BIF
Fr120.18354
1 Arowana(ARW) to BND
$0.0524127
1 Arowana(ARW) to BSD
$0.04063
1 Arowana(ARW) to JMD
$6.4922677
1 Arowana(ARW) to KHR
163.1725178
1 Arowana(ARW) to KMF
Fr17.18649
1 Arowana(ARW) to LAK
883.2608519
1 Arowana(ARW) to LKR
රු12.3681783
1 Arowana(ARW) to MDL
L0.6886785
1 Arowana(ARW) to MGA
Ar182.197109
1 Arowana(ARW) to MOP
P0.32504
1 Arowana(ARW) to MVR
0.621639
1 Arowana(ARW) to MWK
MK70.5381493
1 Arowana(ARW) to MZN
MT2.5966633
1 Arowana(ARW) to NPR
रु5.7304552
1 Arowana(ARW) to PYG
288.14796
1 Arowana(ARW) to RWF
Fr58.95413
1 Arowana(ARW) to SBD
$0.3343849
1 Arowana(ARW) to SCR
0.5635381
1 Arowana(ARW) to SRD
$1.5699432
1 Arowana(ARW) to SVC
$0.3551062
1 Arowana(ARW) to SZL
L0.6951793
1 Arowana(ARW) to TMT
m0.1426113
1 Arowana(ARW) to TND
د.ت0.11928968
1 Arowana(ARW) to TTD
$0.2750651
1 Arowana(ARW) to UGX
Sh141.55492
1 Arowana(ARW) to XAF
Fr22.95595
1 Arowana(ARW) to XCD
$0.109701
1 Arowana(ARW) to XOF
Fr22.95595
1 Arowana(ARW) to XPF
Fr4.14426
1 Arowana(ARW) to BWP
P0.5407853
1 Arowana(ARW) to BZD
$0.0816663
1 Arowana(ARW) to CVE
$3.851724
1 Arowana(ARW) to DJF
Fr7.19151
1 Arowana(ARW) to DOP
$2.6076334
1 Arowana(ARW) to DZD
د.ج5.2806811
1 Arowana(ARW) to FJD
$0.0918238
1 Arowana(ARW) to GNF
Fr353.27785
1 Arowana(ARW) to GTQ
Q0.3108195
1 Arowana(ARW) to GYD
$8.499796
1 Arowana(ARW) to ISK
kr4.99749

Arowana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arowana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arowana Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arowana

How much is Arowana (ARW) worth today?
The live ARW price in USD is 0.04063 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ARW to USD price?
The current price of ARW to USD is $ 0.04063. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Arowana?
The market cap for ARW is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ARW?
The circulating supply of ARW is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARW?
ARW achieved an ATH price of 10.64117077383144 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARW?
ARW saw an ATL price of 0.000425025916068227 USD.
What is the trading volume of ARW?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARW is $ 717.37K USD.
Will ARW go higher this year?
ARW might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ARW price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:20:24 (UTC+8)

Arowana (ARW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARW
ARW
USD
USD

1 ARW = 0.04063 USD

Trade ARW

ARW/USDT
$0.04063
$0.04063$0.04063
+1.37%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,446.90
$109,446.90$109,446.90

-1.84%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,869.69
$3,869.69$3,869.69

-2.08%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02485
$0.02485$0.02485

-32.45%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$190.57
$190.57$190.57

-3.14%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3089
$2.3089$2.3089

-11.80%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,869.69
$3,869.69$3,869.69

-2.08%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,446.90
$109,446.90$109,446.90

-1.84%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$190.57
$190.57$190.57

-3.14%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5377
$2.5377$2.5377

-3.37%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18700
$0.18700$0.18700

-2.15%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02221
$0.02221$0.02221

+122.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003594
$0.0003594$0.0003594

+475.04%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0037100
$0.0037100$0.0037100

+4,022.22%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000153
$0.000000000000000000000153$0.000000000000000000000153

+70.00%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137875
$0.137875$0.137875

+47.38%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002467
$0.0002467$0.0002467

+35.03%

FARMAI Logo

FARMAI

FARMAI

$0.008186
$0.008186$0.008186

+33.43%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005074
$0.005074$0.005074

+35.01%