What is Arowana (ARW)

A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.

Arowana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Arowana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Arowana Price Prediction (USD)

Arowana (ARW) Tokenomics

How to buy Arowana (ARW)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arowana How much is Arowana (ARW) worth today? The live ARW price in USD is 0.04063 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ARW to USD price? $ 0.04063 . Check out The current price of ARW to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Arowana? The market cap for ARW is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ARW? The circulating supply of ARW is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARW? ARW achieved an ATH price of 10.64117077383144 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARW? ARW saw an ATL price of 0.000425025916068227 USD . What is the trading volume of ARW? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARW is $ 717.37K USD . Will ARW go higher this year? ARW might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ARW price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Arowana (ARW) Important Industry Updates

