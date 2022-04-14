Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pirate Chain (ARRR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pirate Chain (ARRR) Information Pirate (ARRR) is a real privacy coin which takes financial privacy very seriously. PIRATE uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users' activity on the network. Interactions between peers are encrypted using zero knowledge, Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) which eliminate the information shared in typical pseudonyms transparent transaction. Official Website: https://piratechain.com/ Whitepaper: https://piratechain.com/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.piratechain.com/ Buy ARRR Now!

Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pirate Chain (ARRR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.55M $ 32.55M $ 32.55M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 196.21M $ 196.21M $ 196.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 All-Time Low: $ 0.0127392379923 $ 0.0127392379923 $ 0.0127392379923 Current Price: $ 0.1659 $ 0.1659 $ 0.1659 Learn more about Pirate Chain (ARRR) price

Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pirate Chain (ARRR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARRR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARRR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARRR's tokenomics, explore ARRR token's live price!

