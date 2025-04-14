What is Pirate Chain (ARRR)

Pirate (ARRR) is a real privacy coin which takes financial privacy very seriously. PIRATE uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users' activity on the network. Interactions between peers are encrypted using zero knowledge, Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) which eliminate the information shared in typical pseudonyms transparent transaction.

Pirate Chain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pirate Chain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Pirate Chain Price History

Tracing ARRR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Pirate Chain (ARRR)

The process to buy Pirate Chain is straightforward on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ARRR to Local Currencies

Pirate Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pirate Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pirate Chain What is the price of Pirate Chain (ARRR) today? The live price of Pirate Chain (ARRR) is 0.1101 USD . What is the market cap of Pirate Chain (ARRR)? The current market cap of Pirate Chain is $ 21.60M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARRR by its real-time market price of 0.1101 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pirate Chain (ARRR)? The current circulating supply of Pirate Chain (ARRR) is 196.21M USD . What was the highest price of Pirate Chain (ARRR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Pirate Chain (ARRR) is 0.61 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pirate Chain (ARRR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pirate Chain (ARRR) is $ 1.63K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

