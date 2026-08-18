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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Arkham, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Arkham, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ARKM

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Arkham (ARKM) Technical Analysis Today

Arkham (ARKM) Technical Analysis Today

The Arkham Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ARKM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Arkham's analysis below.

Arkham (ARKM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08622---10.62%-19.93%-27.39%
Know more about Arkham Price

Arkham Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Arkham across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 7
Buy 2
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 4Buy 0
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0862
0.0861
R2
0.0861
0.0861
R1
0.0861
0.0861
PP
0.086
0.086
S1
0.086
0.086
S2
0.0859
0.086
S3
0.0859
0.0859

Arkham Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$4.78 M
$4.83 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.60 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.56 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Arkham Capital Flow

Net InflowARKMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.09
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-15$0.10 M0.09
2026-08-14-$0.07 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Arkham

Trade Arkham (ARKM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Arkham price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARKM/USDT
$0.08622
$0.08622$0.08622
-3.25%
677.29K (USDT)
ARKM/USDC
$0.08614
$0.08614$0.08614
-3.33%
634.01K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ARKM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARKM
ARKM
USD
USD

1 ARKM = 0.08622 USD