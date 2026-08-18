Arkham (ARKM) Technical Analysis Today The Arkham Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ARKM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Arkham's analysis below. Sign Up

Arkham (ARKM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08622 -- -10.62% -19.93% -27.39%

Arkham Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Arkham across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 17 Neutral 7 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0862 0.0861 R2 0.0861 0.0861 R1 0.0861 0.0861 PP 0.086 0.086 S1 0.086 0.086 S2 0.0859 0.086 S3 0.0859 0.0859

Arkham Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $4.78 M $4.83 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.24 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.60 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.56 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Arkham Capital Flow Net Inflow ARKMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.09 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.09 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.09 2026-08-15 $0.10 M 0.09 2026-08-14 -$0.07 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Arkham (ARKM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Arkham price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ARKM / USDT $0.08622 $0.08622 $0.08622 -3.25% 677.29K (USDT) Trade ARKM / USDC $0.08614 $0.08614 $0.08614 -3.33% 634.01K (USDT) Trade