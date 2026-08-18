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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ARK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ARK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ARK

ARK Price Info

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ARK (ARK) Technical Analysis Today

ARK (ARK) Technical Analysis Today

The ARK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ARK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ARK's analysis below.

ARK (ARK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08585---7.37%-18.01%-46.01%
Know more about ARK Price

ARK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ARK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 10
Buy 1
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 9Neutral 5Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 6Neutral 5Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0858
0.0858
R2
0.0858
0.0857
R1
0.0857
0.0857
PP
0.0857
0.0857
S1
0.0856
0.0856
S2
0.0856
0.0856
S3
0.0855
0.0856

ARK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$7.64 M
$7.91 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ARK Capital Flow

Net InflowARKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ARK

Trade ARK (ARK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ARK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARK/USDT
$0.08586
$0.08586$0.08586
-3.02%
638.48K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ARK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARK
ARK
USD
USD

1 ARK = 0.08585 USD