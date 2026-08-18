ARK (ARK) Technical Analysis Today The ARK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ARK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ARK's analysis below. Sign Up

ARK (ARK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08585 -- -7.37% -18.01% -46.01%

ARK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ARK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 15 Neutral 10 Buy 1 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0858 0.0858 R2 0.0858 0.0857 R1 0.0857 0.0857 PP 0.0857 0.0857 S1 0.0856 0.0856 S2 0.0856 0.0856 S3 0.0855 0.0856

ARK Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.26M $7.64 M $7.91 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ARK Capital Flow Net Inflow ARKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.09 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.09 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.09 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.09 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ARK (ARK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ARK price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ARK / USDT $0.08586 $0.08586 $0.08586 -3.02% 638.48K (USDT) Trade