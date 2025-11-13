AriaAI is a next-generation game development and publishing experiment inspired by Disney-style immersive worlds and AI technology, designed with its own IP related gameplay at its core. It represents a major leap forward in bringing Web2-quality game design and publishing standards into the Web3 era. With the integration of AI, ARIA is evolving into a living, adaptive game world — featuring intelligent NPCs, personalized storytelling, AI-generated content, and dynamic gameplay that grows with its players. $Aria is the native token of Aria.