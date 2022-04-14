ARI10 (ARI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ARI10 (ARI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ARI10 (ARI) Information ARI - stake one token to unlock endless airdrop possibilities and diversify your portfolio. Official Website: https://ari10.com/en/token Whitepaper: https://ari10.com/en/token/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xD1e6f3f0a7f40d5412F7471875879381441BF722

ARI10 (ARI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ARI10 (ARI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 479.65M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.52M All-Time High: $ 0.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.003215494286215948 Current Price: $ 0.005264

ARI10 (ARI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ARI10 (ARI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

