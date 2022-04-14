Archway (ARCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Archway (ARCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Archway (ARCH) Information Archway is a layer 1 protocol featuring a unique incentive model that integrates developer revenues directly into the protocol. The broad idea is to enable developers to capture the value they bring to the underlying network by programmatically distributing rewards to them based on the usage of their smart contracts. Archway fosters a synergistic relationship between dapps and the L1 by not only facilitating value creation but also ensuring its equitable distribution. Official Website: https://archway.io/ Whitepaper: https://archway.io/assets/archway-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://www.mintscan.io/archway Buy ARCH Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.41M
All-Time High: $ 0.0547
All-Time Low: $ 0.004907141302915119
Current Price: $ 0.00641

Archway (ARCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Archway (ARCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARCH's tokenomics, explore ARCH token's live price!

