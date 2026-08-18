Arbitrum (ARB) Technical Analysis Today The Arbitrum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ARB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Arbitrum's analysis below. Sign Up

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07447 -- -6.98% -15.33% -34.59%

Arbitrum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Arbitrum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07431 0.07431 R2 0.07431 0.0743 R1 0.0743 0.0743 PP 0.0743 0.0743 S1 0.07429 0.07429 S2 0.07429 0.07429 S3 0.07428 0.07429

Arbitrum Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 22.70M $74.93 M $52.23 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.54M 3-Day Active Buys $5.51 M 3-Day Active Sells $6.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.45M 7-Day Active Buys $15.52 M 7-Day Active Sells $15.97 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Arbitrum Capital Flow Net Inflow ARBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.08 M 0.07 2026-08-17 -$0.12 M 0.08 2026-08-16 $0.08 M 0.07 2026-08-15 -$0.16 M 0.07 2026-08-14 -$0.27 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Arbitrum (ARB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Arbitrum price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ARB / USDT $0.07447 $0.07447 $0.07447 -1.14% 1.62M (USDT) Trade ARB / USDC $0.07435 $0.07435 $0.07435 -1.06% 709.11K (USDT) Trade ARB / USD1 $0.07454 $0.07454 $0.07454 -0.96% 731.29K (USDT) Trade