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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Apu Apustaja, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Apu Apustaja, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Apu Apustaja (APU) Technical Analysis Today

Apu Apustaja (APU) Technical Analysis Today

The Apu Apustaja Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into APU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Apu Apustaja's analysis below.

Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00001852---4.79%+4.92%-34.79%
Know more about Apu Apustaja Price

Apu Apustaja Capital Flow

Net InflowAPUUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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APU USDT (Futures Trading)

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Trade Apu Apustaja (APU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Apu Apustaja price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
APU/USDT
$0.00001852
$0.00001852$0.00001852
-3.28%
24.07M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

APU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

APU
APU
USD
USD

1 APU = 0.00001852 USD