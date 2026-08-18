aPriori (APR) Technical Analysis Today The aPriori Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into APR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about aPriori's analysis below. Sign Up

aPriori (APR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.19312 -- -3.11% -9.58% +11.24%

APriori Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of APriori across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1928 0.1928 R2 0.1928 0.1927 R1 0.1927 0.1927 PP 0.1927 0.1927 S1 0.1926 0.1926 S2 0.1926 0.1926 S3 0.1925 0.1926

APriori Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.93M $6.14 M $7.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.12M 3-Day Active Buys $4.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $4.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.15M 7-Day Active Buys $25.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $25.13 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. APriori Capital Flow Net Inflow APRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.06 M 0.19 2026-08-17 $0.16 M 0.18 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.18 2026-08-15 -$0.66 M 0.18 2026-08-14 -$0.20 M 0.54 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade aPriori (APR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live aPriori price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume APR / USDT $0.19317 $0.19317 $0.19317 +4.79% 2.01M (USDT) Trade