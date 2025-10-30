The live AppLovin price today is 622.14 USD. Track real-time APPON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore APPON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AppLovin price today is 622.14 USD. Track real-time APPON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore APPON price trend easily at MEXC now.

AppLovin Logo

AppLovin Price(APPON)

1 APPON to USD Live Price:

$622.14
$622.14$622.14
-1.34%1D
USD
AppLovin (APPON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:12:18 (UTC+8)

AppLovin (APPON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 619.1
$ 619.1$ 619.1
24H Low
$ 639.78
$ 639.78$ 639.78
24H High

$ 619.1
$ 619.1$ 619.1

$ 639.78
$ 639.78$ 639.78

$ 726.556761752886
$ 726.556761752886$ 726.556761752886

$ 470.4602767878368
$ 470.4602767878368$ 470.4602767878368

-0.99%

-1.34%

+10.84%

+10.84%

AppLovin (APPON) real-time price is $ 622.14. Over the past 24 hours, APPON traded between a low of $ 619.1 and a high of $ 639.78, showing active market volatility. APPON's all-time high price is $ 726.556761752886, while its all-time low price is $ 470.4602767878368.

In terms of short-term performance, APPON has changed by -0.99% over the past hour, -1.34% over 24 hours, and +10.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AppLovin (APPON) Market Information

No.2790

$ 273.05K
$ 273.05K$ 273.05K

$ 60.97K
$ 60.97K$ 60.97K

$ 273.05K
$ 273.05K$ 273.05K

438.90
438.90 438.90

438.8957697
438.8957697 438.8957697

ETH

The current Market Cap of AppLovin is $ 273.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.97K. The circulating supply of APPON is 438.90, with a total supply of 438.8957697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.05K.

AppLovin (APPON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AppLovin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -8.4499-1.34%
30 Days$ -86.5-12.21%
60 Days$ +122.14+24.42%
90 Days$ +122.14+24.42%
AppLovin Price Change Today

Today, APPON recorded a change of $ -8.4499 (-1.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AppLovin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -86.5 (-12.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AppLovin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APPON saw a change of $ +122.14 (+24.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AppLovin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +122.14 (+24.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AppLovin (APPON)?

Check out the AppLovin Price History page now.

What is AppLovin (APPON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

AppLovin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AppLovin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APPON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AppLovin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AppLovin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AppLovin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AppLovin (APPON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AppLovin (APPON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AppLovin.

Check the AppLovin price prediction now!

AppLovin (APPON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AppLovin (APPON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APPON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AppLovin (APPON)

Looking for how to buy AppLovin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AppLovin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AppLovin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AppLovin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official AppLovin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AppLovin

How much is AppLovin (APPON) worth today?
The live APPON price in USD is 622.14 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current APPON to USD price?
The current price of APPON to USD is $ 622.14. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AppLovin?
The market cap for APPON is $ 273.05K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of APPON?
The circulating supply of APPON is 438.90 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of APPON?
APPON achieved an ATH price of 726.556761752886 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of APPON?
APPON saw an ATL price of 470.4602767878368 USD.
What is the trading volume of APPON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for APPON is $ 60.97K USD.
Will APPON go higher this year?
APPON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out APPON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
AppLovin (APPON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

