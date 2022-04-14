APF Coin (APFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into APF Coin (APFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

APF Coin (APFC) Information APF, short for Agrární půdní fond s.r.o., emerged as a startup in the Czech Republic, born from a collaboration between an investor, a real estate broker, and agricultural land traders. Now under the umbrella of APF GROUP, it primarily engages in farmland investments. APFC(APF Coin), backed by APF Group assets, will be used to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture-related securities and cryptocurrencies. Official Website: https://verdanteurope.com/ Whitepaper: https://verdanteurope.com/site/assets/files/1172/apf_digital_agrifund_cr_crypto-asset_white_paper_eng.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8eD955a2b7d2C3a17a9d05dACa95E01818f8C11e Buy APFC Now!

APF Coin (APFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for APF Coin (APFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.85M $ 11.85M $ 11.85M All-Time High: $ 1.1497 $ 1.1497 $ 1.1497 All-Time Low: $ 0.027175890738301504 $ 0.027175890738301504 $ 0.027175890738301504 Current Price: $ 0.0474 $ 0.0474 $ 0.0474 Learn more about APF Coin (APFC) price

APF Coin (APFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of APF Coin (APFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APFC's tokenomics, explore APFC token's live price!

