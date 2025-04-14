ANyONe Protocol Logo

The current price of ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) today is 0.2972 USD with a current market cap of $ 28.98M USD. ANYONE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ANyONe Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 181.55K USD
- ANyONe Protocol price change within the day is -4.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 97.50M USD

ANYONE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ANyONe Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.013874-4.46%
30 Days$ -0.0462-13.46%
60 Days$ -0.3734-55.69%
90 Days$ -1.1188-79.02%
ANyONe Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ANYONE recorded a change of $ -0.013874 (-4.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ANyONe Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0462 (-13.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ANyONe Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANYONE saw a change of $ -0.3734 (-55.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ANyONe Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.1188 (-79.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ANYONE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ANyONe Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.288
$ 0.288$ 0.288

$ 0.346
$ 0.346$ 0.346

$ 2.365
$ 2.365$ 2.365

-2.18%

-4.46%

+16.82%

ANYONE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 28.98M
$ 28.98M$ 28.98M

$ 181.55K
$ 181.55K$ 181.55K

97.50M
97.50M 97.50M

What is ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE)

Seamless privacy and data control for Anyone. The Anyone Protocol enables any app to run instantly and easily on a trustless privacy network. Anyone orchestrates a DePIN of nodes around the world that contribute their bandwidth to earn rewards. Join the global movement to change mainstream privacy. Run a node using your own device or Anyone Relay hardware and build on the network using the SDK.

ANyONe Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ANyONe Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ANYONE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ANyONe Protocol price prediction page.

ANyONe Protocol Price History

Tracing ANYONE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ANYONE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ANyONe Protocol price history page.

