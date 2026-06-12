Anvil (ANVL) Tokenomics
Anvil (ANVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anvil (ANVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Anvil (ANVL) Information
Anvil is a system of Ethereum-based smart contracts that manages collateral and issues fully secured credit. A primary example is a letter of credit (LOC), analogous to a paper bank cheque drawing verified funds, providing an economic guarantee of payment.
Anvil enables transparency and trustless verification of assets, thereby reducing counterparty risk. The protocol is designed for maximum efficiency and extensibility to incorporate collateral throughout decentralized and traditional finance.
Anvil (ANVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Anvil (ANVL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANVL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANVL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ANVL's tokenomics, explore ANVL token's live price!
How to Buy ANVL
Interested in adding Anvil (ANVL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ANVL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Anvil (ANVL) Price History
Analysing the price history of ANVL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
ANVL Price Prediction
Want to know where ANVL might be heading? Our ANVL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
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Amount
1 ANVL = 0.0004296 USD
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