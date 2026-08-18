AntFun Price Today

The live AntFun (ANTFUN) price today is ￡ 0.04147, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANTFUN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04147 per ANTFUN.

AntFun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ANTFUN. During the last 24 hours, ANTFUN traded between ￡ 0.041006 (low) and ￡ 0.042318 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ANTFUN moved -0.45% in the last hour and -2.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 4.16M.

AntFun (ANTFUN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 4.16M￡ 4.16M ￡ 4.16M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 414.70M￡ 414.70M ￡ 414.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AntFun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 4.16M. The circulating supply of ANTFUN is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 414.70M.