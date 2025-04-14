Autonomi Logo

$0.0945
+1.72%(1D)

ANT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Autonomi (ANT) today is 0.0948 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ANT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autonomi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.55K USD
- Autonomi price change within the day is +1.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the ANT to USD price on MEXC.

ANT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Autonomi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001598+1.72%
30 Days$ -0.0154-13.98%
60 Days$ -0.0052-5.20%
90 Days$ -0.0052-5.20%
Autonomi Price Change Today

Today, ANT recorded a change of $ +0.001598 (+1.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Autonomi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0154 (-13.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Autonomi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANT saw a change of $ -0.0052 (-5.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Autonomi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0052 (-5.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ANT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Autonomi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0913
$ 0.0981
$ 0.452
-1.56%

+1.72%

+3.83%

ANT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 88.55K
0.00
What is Autonomi (ANT)

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Autonomi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ANT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Autonomi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Autonomi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Autonomi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Autonomi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Autonomi Price History

Tracing ANT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Autonomi (ANT)

You can easily purchase Autonomi on MEXC by following standard exchange procedures.

ANT to Local Currencies

1 ANT to VND
2,430.7668
1 ANT to AUD
A$0.149784
1 ANT to GBP
0.0711
1 ANT to EUR
0.082476
1 ANT to USD
$0.0948
1 ANT to MYR
RM0.418068
1 ANT to TRY
3.60714
1 ANT to JPY
¥13.58484
1 ANT to RUB
7.796352
1 ANT to INR
8.1528
1 ANT to IDR
Rp1,579.999368
1 ANT to KRW
134.65866
1 ANT to PHP
5.40834
1 ANT to EGP
￡E.4.832904
1 ANT to BRL
R$0.553632
1 ANT to CAD
C$0.130824
1 ANT to BDT
11.517252
1 ANT to NGN
152.166324
1 ANT to UAH
3.913344
1 ANT to VES
Bs6.7308
1 ANT to PKR
Rs26.5914
1 ANT to KZT
49.093128
1 ANT to THB
฿3.179592
1 ANT to TWD
NT$3.065832
1 ANT to AED
د.إ0.347916
1 ANT to CHF
Fr0.076788
1 ANT to HKD
HK$0.7347
1 ANT to MAD
.د.م0.877848
1 ANT to MXN
$1.899792

Autonomi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Autonomi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Autonomi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Autonomi

