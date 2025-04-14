What is Autonomi (ANT)

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Autonomi Price Prediction

Autonomi Price History

Tracing ANT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ANT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Autonomi price history page.

How to buy Autonomi (ANT)

ANT to Local Currencies

Autonomi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Autonomi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

