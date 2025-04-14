What is Apollo Name Service (ANS)

Apollo Name Service, known as Star Protocol, is one of the largest social applications on LayerZero, ANS offers a universal, omnichain naming service supporting over 40 blockchains and currently serves approximately 500,000 users. ANS is at the forefront of integrating DePIN and AI, addressing the growing need for decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for billions of connected devices worldwide. With an estimated 30 billion connected devices globally, ANS aims to provide a scalable, omnichain DID solution for every device and individual, enabling seamless identity services across diverse networks based on LayerZero.

Apollo Name Service Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Apollo Name Service, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Apollo Name Service (ANS) today? The live price of Apollo Name Service (ANS) is 0.007445 USD . What is the market cap of Apollo Name Service (ANS)? The current market cap of Apollo Name Service is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ANS by its real-time market price of 0.007445 USD . What is the circulating supply of Apollo Name Service (ANS)? The current circulating supply of Apollo Name Service (ANS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Apollo Name Service (ANS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Apollo Name Service (ANS) is 0.24 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Apollo Name Service (ANS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Apollo Name Service (ANS) is $ 52.19K USD .

