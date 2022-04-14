Hey Anon (ANON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hey Anon (ANON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hey Anon (ANON) Information HeyAnon is an AI DeFi protocol designed to simplify DeFi interactions and aggregate essential project-related information. By combining conversational AI with real-time data aggregation, HeyAnon enables users to manage DeFi operations, stay informed about project updates, and analyze trends across various platforms and protocols. It integrates natural language processing to process user prompts, executes complex DeFi actions, and delivers near real-time insights from multiple information streams. Official Website: https://heyanon.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.heyanon.ai/heyanon.ai Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9McvH6w97oewLmPxqQEoHUAv3u5iYMyQ9AeZZhguYf1T Buy ANON Now!

Market Cap: $ 28.61M
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 13.43M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.75M
All-Time High: $ 16.56
All-Time Low: $ 1.1291481850667386
Current Price: $ 2.131

Hey Anon (ANON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hey Anon (ANON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANON's tokenomics, explore ANON token's live price!

