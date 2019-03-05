AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Technical Analysis Today The AnkrNetwork Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ANKR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AnkrNetwork's analysis below. Sign Up

AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003313 -- -5.81% -6.18% -27.43%

AnkrNetwork Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AnkrNetwork across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 6 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003307 0.003307 R2 0.003307 0.003306 R1 0.003306 0.003306 PP 0.003306 0.003306 S1 0.003305 0.003305 S2 0.003305 0.003305 S3 0.003304 0.003305

AnkrNetwork Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $1.84 M $1.83 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.04 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AnkrNetwork Capital Flow Net Inflow ANKRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AnkrNetwork price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ANKR / USDT $0.003313 $0.003313 $0.003313 -2.32% 16.19M (USDT) Trade