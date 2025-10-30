The live Amazon.com xStock price today is 228.85 USD. Track real-time AMZNX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AMZNX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Amazon.com xStock price today is 228.85 USD. Track real-time AMZNX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AMZNX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Amazon.com xStock Price(AMZNX)

1 AMZNX to USD Live Price:

$228.78
$228.78$228.78
-0.90%1D
USD
Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:19:33 (UTC+8)

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 226.94
$ 226.94$ 226.94
24H Low
$ 232.82
$ 232.82$ 232.82
24H High

$ 226.94
$ 226.94$ 226.94

$ 232.82
$ 232.82$ 232.82

$ 3,341.2964079602716
$ 3,341.2964079602716$ 3,341.2964079602716

$ 188.44399514803126
$ 188.44399514803126$ 188.44399514803126

-0.07%

-0.89%

+4.39%

+4.39%

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) real-time price is $ 228.85. Over the past 24 hours, AMZNX traded between a low of $ 226.94 and a high of $ 232.82, showing active market volatility. AMZNX's all-time high price is $ 3,341.2964079602716, while its all-time low price is $ 188.44399514803126.

In terms of short-term performance, AMZNX has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, -0.89% over 24 hours, and +4.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Market Information

No.1913

$ 1.72M
$ 1.72M$ 1.72M

$ 57.40K
$ 57.40K$ 57.40K

$ 3.55M
$ 3.55M$ 3.55M

7.53K
7.53K 7.53K

--
----

15,499.34237643
15,499.34237643 15,499.34237643

SOL

The current Market Cap of Amazon.com xStock is $ 1.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.40K. The circulating supply of AMZNX is 7.53K, with a total supply of 15499.34237643. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.55M.

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Amazon.com xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.0777-0.89%
30 Days$ +6.55+2.94%
60 Days$ -0.64-0.28%
90 Days$ +12.19+5.62%
Amazon.com xStock Price Change Today

Today, AMZNX recorded a change of $ -2.0777 (-0.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Amazon.com xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +6.55 (+2.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Amazon.com xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AMZNX saw a change of $ -0.64 (-0.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Amazon.com xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +12.19 (+5.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX)?

Check out the Amazon.com xStock Price History page now.

What is Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX)

Amazon xStocks (AMZNx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. AMZNx tracks the price of Amazon.com, Inc. (the underlying) AMZNx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Amazon.com, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Amazon.com xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amazon.com xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AMZNX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Amazon.com xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amazon.com xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amazon.com xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Amazon.com xStock.

Check the Amazon.com xStock price prediction now!

Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMZNX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX)

Looking for how to buy Amazon.com xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amazon.com xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Amazon.com xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amazon.com xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Amazon.com xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amazon.com xStock

How much is Amazon.com xStock (AMZNX) worth today?
The live AMZNX price in USD is 228.85 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AMZNX to USD price?
The current price of AMZNX to USD is $ 228.85. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Amazon.com xStock?
The market cap for AMZNX is $ 1.72M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AMZNX?
The circulating supply of AMZNX is 7.53K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AMZNX?
AMZNX achieved an ATH price of 3,341.2964079602716 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AMZNX?
AMZNX saw an ATL price of 188.44399514803126 USD.
What is the trading volume of AMZNX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AMZNX is $ 57.40K USD.
Will AMZNX go higher this year?
AMZNX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AMZNX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:19:33 (UTC+8)

