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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Amp, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Amp, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Amp (AMP) Technical Analysis Today

Amp (AMP) Technical Analysis Today

The Amp Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AMP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Amp's analysis below.

Amp (AMP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000369---4.33%-13.93%-55.61%
Know more about Amp Price

Amp Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Amp across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 6
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 6Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.000375
0.000374
R2
0.000374
0.000373
R1
0.000373
0.000373
PP
0.000372
0.000372
S1
0.000371
0.000371
S2
0.00037
0.000371
S3
0.000369
0.00037

Amp Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.43 M
$0.43 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Amp Capital Flow

Net InflowAMPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.09 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.06 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Amp

Trade Amp (AMP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Amp price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AMP/USDT
$0.0003688
$0.0003688$0.0003688
-2.38%
153.08M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AMP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AMP
AMP
USD
USD

1 AMP = 0.000369 USD