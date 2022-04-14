AME Chain (AME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AME Chain (AME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AME Chain (AME) Information AME Chain is the world’s first Quantum blockchain that uses quantum security to secure its cryptography - encryption, hashing and digital signatures. Whereas other blockchains use Pseudo random numbers (PRN) for these operations, AME Chain uses Quantum random numbers (QRN) generated from a laser based quantum source. Official Website: https://amechain.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.amechain.io/ Block Explorer: https://amescan.io Buy AME Now!

AME Chain (AME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AME Chain (AME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 244.00K $ 244.00K $ 244.00K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 488.00K $ 488.00K $ 488.00K All-Time High: $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 All-Time Low: $ 0.000295861409807915 $ 0.000295861409807915 $ 0.000295861409807915 Current Price: $ 0.000488 $ 0.000488 $ 0.000488 Learn more about AME Chain (AME) price

AME Chain (AME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AME Chain (AME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AME's tokenomics, explore AME token's live price!

