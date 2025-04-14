What is Alephium (ALPH)

Alephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alephium What is the price of Alephium (ALPH) today? The live price of Alephium (ALPH) is 0.3433 USD . What is the market cap of Alephium (ALPH)? The current market cap of Alephium is $ 36.83M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ALPH by its real-time market price of 0.3433 USD . What is the circulating supply of Alephium (ALPH)? The current circulating supply of Alephium (ALPH) is 107.28M USD . What was the highest price of Alephium (ALPH)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Alephium (ALPH) is 4.04 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Alephium (ALPH)? The 24-hour trading volume of Alephium (ALPH) is $ 95.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

