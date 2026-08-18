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The live Allora price today is 0.29449 GBP.ALLO market cap is 59,045,245 GBP. Track real-time ALLO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Allora price today is 0.29449 GBP.ALLO market cap is 59,045,245 GBP. Track real-time ALLO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ALLO

ALLO Price Info

What is ALLO

ALLO Whitepaper

ALLO Official Website

ALLO Tokenomics

ALLO Price Forecast

ALLO History

ALLO Buying Guide

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Allora Price(ALLO)

1 ALLO to GBP Live Price:

￡0.2149923
￡0.2149923￡0.2149923
+6.72%1D
GBP
Allora (ALLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:38:37 (UTC+8)

Allora Price Today

The live Allora (ALLO) price today is ￡ 0.29449, with a 6.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALLO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.29449 per ALLO.

Allora currently ranks #300 by market capitalisation at ￡ 59.05M, with a circulating supply of 200.50M ALLO. During the last 24 hours, ALLO traded between ￡ 0.26851 (low) and ￡ 0.308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.243064870168429111, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0341404354112827141.

In short-term performance, ALLO moved +0.91% in the last hour and -4.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 158.57K.

Allora (ALLO) Market Information

No.300

￡ 59.05M
￡ 59.05M￡ 59.05M

￡ 158.57K
￡ 158.57K￡ 158.57K

￡ 294.49M
￡ 294.49M￡ 294.49M

200.50M
200.50M 200.50M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

785,499,999
785,499,999 785,499,999

20.05%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Allora is ￡ 59.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 158.57K. The circulating supply of ALLO is 200.50M, with a total supply of 785499999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 294.49M.

Allora Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.26851
￡ 0.26851￡ 0.26851
24H Low
￡ 0.308
￡ 0.308￡ 0.308
24H High

￡ 0.26851
￡ 0.26851￡ 0.26851

￡ 0.308
￡ 0.308￡ 0.308

￡ 1.243064870168429111
￡ 1.243064870168429111￡ 1.243064870168429111

￡ 0.0341404354112827141
￡ 0.0341404354112827141￡ 0.0341404354112827141

+0.91%

+6.72%

-4.71%

-4.71%

Allora (ALLO) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Allora for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0135377+6.72%
30 Days￡ -0.1552-34.52%
60 Days￡ -0.09471-24.34%
90 Days￡ +0.21012+249.04%
Allora Price Change Today

Today, ALLO recorded a change of ￡ +0.0135377 (+6.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Allora 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.1552 (-34.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Allora 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALLO saw a change of ￡ -0.09471 (-24.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Allora 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.21012 (+249.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Allora (ALLO)?

Check out the Allora Price History page now.

Analysis for Allora

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Allora recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Allora market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ALLO market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ALLO_USDT is trading above the 0.26568 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price stands at 0.26902, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.26906. Support levels are anchored by S1 at 0.26164 and S2 at 0.25826, forming a solid foundation below. Currently, the price remains within the upper half of the pivot zone, with bullish positioning maintaining short-term structural integrity. Both the MA5-6 and EMA5-6 indicators are signaling a buy opportunity. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI indicator remains in a neutral range. The fast and slow moving averages suggest concentrated upward momentum, and volatility shows no signs of extreme expansion. Technical indicators are resonating in alignment, with buying pressure dominating the market. Selling pressure has yet to mount an effective counterattack, resulting in a mild upward trend. The immediate key resistance lies at 0.26906, just 0.00004 away from the current price. A breakout above this level would target the R2 objective of 0.2731, representing a move of 0.00408. On the downside, the nearest support is the 0.26568 pivot level, located 0.00334 away. Secondary support can be found at 0.26164, approximately 0.00738 below. The distant reference support level S2 is set at 0.25826. The battle between bulls and bears is currently focused on the narrow range around R1.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Allora's prices?

Several key factors influence Allora (ALLO) prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development progress and technological updates
4. Community adoption and user growth
5. Partnership announcements and collaborations
6. Regulatory news affecting the broader crypto space
7. Token utility and staking mechanisms
8. Competition from similar blockchain projects
9. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates
10. Whale movements and large holder behavior

Why do people want to know Allora's price today?

People want to know Allora (ALLO) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio value, timing buy/sell orders, assessing market trends, and managing risk. Real-time price data helps investors evaluate profitability and market sentiment.

Price Prediction for Allora

Allora (ALLO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ALLO in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Allora (ALLO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Allora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Allora will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ALLO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Allora Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Allora in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Allora? Buying ALLO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Allora. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Allora (ALLO) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Allora will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Allora (ALLO) Guide

What can you do with Allora

Owning Allora allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Allora (ALLO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Allora (ALLO)

Allora is a self-improving decentralized AI network. Allora enables applications to leverage smarter, more secure AI through a self-improving network of ML models.

Allora Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Allora, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Allora Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI FrameworkArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Allora

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:38:37 (UTC+8)

Allora (ALLO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Allora

ALLO USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ALLO with leverage. Explore ALLO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Allora (ALLO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Allora price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ALLO/USDT
￡0.2149777
￡0.2149777￡0.2149777
+6.68%
550.17K (USDT)
ALLO/USDC
￡0.2151529
￡0.2151529￡0.2151529
+6.92%
191.63K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ALLO-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ALLO
ALLO
GBP
GBP

1 ALLO = 0.2149777 GBP