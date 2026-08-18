Allora Price(ALLO)
The live Allora (ALLO) price today is ￡ 0.29449, with a 6.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALLO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.29449 per ALLO.
Allora currently ranks #300 by market capitalisation at ￡ 59.05M, with a circulating supply of 200.50M ALLO. During the last 24 hours, ALLO traded between ￡ 0.26851 (low) and ￡ 0.308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.243064870168429111, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0341404354112827141.
In short-term performance, ALLO moved +0.91% in the last hour and -4.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 158.57K.
No.300
20.05%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Allora is ￡ 59.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 158.57K. The circulating supply of ALLO is 200.50M, with a total supply of 785499999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 294.49M.
+0.91%
+6.72%
-4.71%
-4.71%
Track the price changes of Allora for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0135377
|+6.72%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.1552
|-34.52%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.09471
|-24.34%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.21012
|+249.04%
Today, ALLO recorded a change of ￡ +0.0135377 (+6.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.1552 (-34.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ALLO saw a change of ￡ -0.09471 (-24.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.21012 (+249.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Allora (ALLO)?
Check out the Allora Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Allora recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ALLO market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ALLO_USDT is trading above the 0.26568 pivot level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price stands at 0.26902, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.26906. Support levels are anchored by S1 at 0.26164 and S2 at 0.25826, forming a solid foundation below. Currently, the price remains within the upper half of the pivot zone, with bullish positioning maintaining short-term structural integrity. Both the MA5-6 and EMA5-6 indicators are signaling a buy opportunity. The MACD has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI indicator remains in a neutral range. The fast and slow moving averages suggest concentrated upward momentum, and volatility shows no signs of extreme expansion. Technical indicators are resonating in alignment, with buying pressure dominating the market. Selling pressure has yet to mount an effective counterattack, resulting in a mild upward trend. The immediate key resistance lies at 0.26906, just 0.00004 away from the current price. A breakout above this level would target the R2 objective of 0.2731, representing a move of 0.00408. On the downside, the nearest support is the 0.26568 pivot level, located 0.00334 away. Secondary support can be found at 0.26164, approximately 0.00738 below. The distant reference support level S2 is set at 0.25826. The battle between bulls and bears is currently focused on the narrow range around R1.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Allora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Allora? Buying ALLO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Allora. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Allora (ALLO) Buying journey.
Owning Allora allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Allora (ALLO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Allora is a self-improving decentralized AI network. Allora enables applications to leverage smarter, more secure AI through a self-improving network of ML models.
For a more in-depth understanding of Allora, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on ALLO with leverage. Explore ALLO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Allora price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.