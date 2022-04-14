My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into My Neighbor Alice (ALICE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Information My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Official Website: https://www.myneighboralice.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.myneighboralice.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9ARQsBfAn65q522cEqSJuse3cLhA31jgWDBGQHeiq7Mg

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for My Neighbor Alice (ALICE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 39.11M $ 39.11M $ 39.11M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 28.641 $ 28.641 $ 28.641 All-Time Low: $ 0.3139154720406003 $ 0.3139154720406003 $ 0.3139154720406003 Current Price: $ 0.3911 $ 0.3911 $ 0.3911 Learn more about My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) price

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALICE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALICE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALICE's tokenomics, explore ALICE token's live price!

