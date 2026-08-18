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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on My Neighbor Alice, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on My Neighbor Alice, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Technical Analysis Today

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Technical Analysis Today

The My Neighbor Alice Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ALICE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about My Neighbor Alice's analysis below.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.12691--+4.85%+7.76%-2.55%
Know more about My Neighbor Alice Price

My Neighbor Alice Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of My Neighbor Alice across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 7
Buy 3
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 3Buy 0
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1268
0.1268
R2
0.1268
0.1267
R1
0.1267
0.1267
PP
0.1267
0.1267
S1
0.1266
0.1266
S2
0.1266
0.1266
S3
0.1265
0.1266

My Neighbor Alice Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.15M
$1.56 M
$1.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.98 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.97 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

My Neighbor Alice Capital Flow

Net InflowALICEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.05 M0.13
2026-08-17-$0.34 M0.13
2026-08-16-$0.36 M0.14
2026-08-15-$0.06 M0.13
2026-08-14$0.14 M0.14

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about My Neighbor Alice

Trade My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live My Neighbor Alice price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ALICE/USDT
$0.12714
$0.12714$0.12714
-2.71%
1.20M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ALICE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ALICE
ALICE
USD
USD

1 ALICE = 0.12691 USD