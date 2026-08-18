My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Technical Analysis Today The My Neighbor Alice Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ALICE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about My Neighbor Alice's analysis below. Sign Up

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.12691 -- +4.85% +7.76% -2.55%

My Neighbor Alice Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of My Neighbor Alice across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 16 Neutral 7 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 11 Neutral 3 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1268 0.1268 R2 0.1268 0.1267 R1 0.1267 0.1267 PP 0.1267 0.1267 S1 0.1266 0.1266 S2 0.1266 0.1266 S3 0.1265 0.1266

My Neighbor Alice Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $1.56 M $1.71 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.29 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.98 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.97 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. My Neighbor Alice Capital Flow Net Inflow ALICEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.05 M 0.13 2026-08-17 -$0.34 M 0.13 2026-08-16 -$0.36 M 0.14 2026-08-15 -$0.06 M 0.13 2026-08-14 $0.14 M 0.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live My Neighbor Alice price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ALICE / USDT $0.12714 $0.12714 $0.12714 -2.71% 1.20M (USDT) Trade