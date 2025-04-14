What is Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Algorand Price Prediction

Algorand Price History

How to buy Algorand (ALGO)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Algorand What is the price of Algorand (ALGO) today? The live price of Algorand (ALGO) is 0.1904 USD . What is the market cap of Algorand (ALGO)? The current market cap of Algorand is $ 1.63B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ALGO by its real-time market price of 0.1904 USD . What is the circulating supply of Algorand (ALGO)? The current circulating supply of Algorand (ALGO) is 8.57B USD . What was the highest price of Algorand (ALGO)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Algorand (ALGO) is 3.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Algorand (ALGO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Algorand (ALGO) is $ 4.47M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

