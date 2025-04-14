ALEX Lab Logo

ALEX Lab (ALEX) Live Price Chart

$0.03812
$0.03812$0.03812
-1.52%(1D)

ALEX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ALEX Lab (ALEX) today is 0.03812 USD with a current market cap of $ 23.12M USD. ALEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ALEX Lab Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.27K USD
- ALEX Lab price change within the day is -1.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 606.49M USD

ALEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ALEX Lab for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0005884-1.52%
30 Days$ +0.00549+16.82%
60 Days$ -0.0045-10.56%
90 Days$ -0.03552-48.24%
ALEX Lab Price Change Today

Today, ALEX recorded a change of $ -0.0005884 (-1.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ALEX Lab 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00549 (+16.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ALEX Lab 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALEX saw a change of $ -0.0045 (-10.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ALEX Lab 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03552 (-48.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ALEX Lab: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03772
$ 0.03772$ 0.03772

$ 0.03946
$ 0.03946$ 0.03946

$ 0.59132
$ 0.59132$ 0.59132

+0.13%

-1.52%

+6.42%

ALEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.12M
$ 23.12M$ 23.12M

$ 26.27K
$ 26.27K$ 26.27K

606.49M
606.49M 606.49M

What is ALEX Lab (ALEX)

At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life.

ALEX Lab Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ALEX Lab, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ALEX Lab price prediction page.

ALEX Lab Price History

Tracing ALEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ALEX Lab price history page.

How to buy ALEX Lab (ALEX)

ALEX to Local Currencies

1 ALEX to VND
977.43492
1 ALEX to AUD
A$0.0606108
1 ALEX to GBP
0.0289712
1 ALEX to EUR
0.0335456
1 ALEX to USD
$0.03812
1 ALEX to MYR
RM0.1681092
1 ALEX to TRY
1.4508472
1 ALEX to JPY
¥5.4736508
1 ALEX to RUB
3.1437564
1 ALEX to INR
3.2790824
1 ALEX to IDR
Rp646.101598
1 ALEX to KRW
54.30194
1 ALEX to PHP
2.1743648
1 ALEX to EGP
￡E.1.9437388
1 ALEX to BRL
R$0.2222396
1 ALEX to CAD
C$0.0526056
1 ALEX to BDT
4.6311988
1 ALEX to NGN
61.2859052
1 ALEX to UAH
1.5735936
1 ALEX to VES
Bs2.70652
1 ALEX to PKR
Rs10.69266
1 ALEX to KZT
19.7408232
1 ALEX to THB
฿1.2823568
1 ALEX to TWD
NT$1.2381376
1 ALEX to AED
د.إ0.1399004
1 ALEX to CHF
Fr0.0312584
1 ALEX to HKD
HK$0.29543
1 ALEX to MAD
.د.م0.3529912
1 ALEX to MXN
$0.7658308

ALEX Lab Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ALEX Lab, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ALEX Lab Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ALEX Lab

