Project Ailey (ALE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Project Ailey (ALE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Project Ailey (ALE) Information Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth. Official Website: https://myailey.com/ Whitepaper: https://project-ailey.gitbook.io/project-ailey Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9dCE13E71B11eb5Df66ca269bD657696587Fd4E2 Buy ALE Now!

Project Ailey (ALE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project Ailey (ALE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 188.13M $ 188.13M $ 188.13M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 354.90M $ 354.90M $ 354.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 530.10M $ 530.10M $ 530.10M All-Time High: $ 0.5873 $ 0.5873 $ 0.5873 All-Time Low: $ 0.10889296506695555 $ 0.10889296506695555 $ 0.10889296506695555 Current Price: $ 0.5301 $ 0.5301 $ 0.5301 Learn more about Project Ailey (ALE) price

Project Ailey (ALE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Project Ailey (ALE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALE's tokenomics, explore ALE token's live price!

How to Buy ALE Interested in adding Project Ailey (ALE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ALE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ALE on MEXC now!

Project Ailey (ALE) Price History Analysing the price history of ALE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ALE Price History now!

ALE Price Prediction Want to know where ALE might be heading? Our ALE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ALE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!