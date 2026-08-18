Alchemist AI (ALCH) Technical Analysis Today The Alchemist AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ALCH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Alchemist AI's analysis below. Sign Up

Alchemist AI (ALCH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02443 -- -10.42% -11.94% -68.89%

Alchemist AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Alchemist AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 7 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0245 0.02449 R2 0.02449 0.02448 R1 0.02448 0.02448 PP 0.02447 0.02447 S1 0.02446 0.02446 S2 0.02445 0.02446 S3 0.02444 0.02445

Alchemist AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $6.89 M $7.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.30 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Alchemist AI Capital Flow Net Inflow ALCHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Alchemist AI (ALCH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Alchemist AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ALCH / USDT $0.02443 $0.02443 $0.02443 -1.79% 2.13M (USDT) Trade