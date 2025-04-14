Akuma Inu Logo

Akuma Inu (AKUMA) Live Price Chart

+3.20%(1D)

AKUMA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) today is 0.000005694 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.80M USD. AKUMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akuma Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.97K USD
- Akuma Inu price change within the day is +3.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 666.67B USD

Get real-time price updates of the AKUMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AKUMA price information.

AKUMA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Akuma Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000017656+3.20%
30 Days$ -0.000002767-32.71%
60 Days$ -0.000046936-89.19%
90 Days$ -0.000733806-99.24%
Akuma Inu Price Change Today

Today, AKUMA recorded a change of $ +0.00000017656 (+3.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Akuma Inu 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000002767 (-32.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Akuma Inu 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AKUMA saw a change of $ -0.000046936 (-89.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Akuma Inu 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000733806 (-99.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AKUMA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Akuma Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.38%

+3.20%

+9.62%

AKUMA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Akuma Inu (AKUMA)

A dog-themed meme coin on the BASE blockchain, challenging giants like Doge and Shiba.

Additionally, you can:
Akuma Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Akuma Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AKUMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Akuma Inu price prediction page.

Akuma Inu Price History

Tracing AKUMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AKUMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Akuma Inu price history page.

How to buy Akuma Inu (AKUMA)

AKUMA to Local Currencies

Akuma Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Akuma Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Akuma Inu Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Akuma Inu

Disclaimer

