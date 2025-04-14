What is Akuma Inu (AKUMA)

A dog-themed meme coin on the BASE blockchain, challenging giants like Doge and Shiba.

Akuma Inu is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Akuma Inu investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AKUMA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Akuma Inu on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Akuma Inu buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Akuma Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Akuma Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AKUMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Akuma Inu price prediction page.

Akuma Inu Price History

Tracing AKUMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AKUMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Akuma Inu price history page.

How to buy Akuma Inu (AKUMA)

Looking for how to buy Akuma Inu? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Akuma Inu on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Akuma Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Akuma Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Akuma Inu What is the price of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) today? The live price of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) is 0.000005694 USD . What is the market cap of Akuma Inu (AKUMA)? The current market cap of Akuma Inu is $ 3.80M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AKUMA by its real-time market price of 0.000005694 USD . What is the circulating supply of Akuma Inu (AKUMA)? The current circulating supply of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) is 666.67B USD . What was the highest price of Akuma Inu (AKUMA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) is 0.0016472 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Akuma Inu (AKUMA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) is $ 60.97K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

