What is Akita (AKITA)

AKITA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment with it claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned..

Akita is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Akita investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AKITA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Akita on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Akita buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Akita Price Prediction

Akita Price History

How to buy Akita (AKITA)

Looking for how to buy Akita? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Akita on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Akita What is the price of Akita (AKITA) today? The live price of Akita (AKITA) is 0.00000004262 USD . What is the market cap of Akita (AKITA)? The current market cap of Akita is $ 2.90M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AKITA by its real-time market price of 0.00000004262 USD . What is the circulating supply of Akita (AKITA)? The current circulating supply of Akita (AKITA) is 68.07T USD . What was the highest price of Akita (AKITA)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Akita (AKITA) is 0.0000295 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Akita (AKITA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Akita (AKITA) is $ 21.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

