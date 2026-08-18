AKEDO (AKE) Technical Analysis Today The AKEDO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AKE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AKEDO's analysis below. Sign Up

AKEDO (AKE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0083025 -- +115.07% +346.29% +2,534.04%

AKEDO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AKEDO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 3 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.008323 0.008321 R2 0.008321 0.008319 R1 0.008318 0.008318 PP 0.008316 0.008316 S1 0.008313 0.008314 S2 0.008311 0.008313 S3 0.008308 0.008311

AKEDO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.33M $3.41 M $3.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $23.26 M 3-Day Active Sells $23.24 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.25M 7-Day Active Buys $113.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $111.81 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AKEDO Capital Flow Net Inflow AKEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.34 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.17 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.14 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.24 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.37 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AKEDO (AKE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AKEDO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AKE / USDT $0.0083025 $0.0083025 $0.0083025 -14.97% 100.08M (USDT) Trade