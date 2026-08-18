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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aixbt, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aixbt, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Aixbt (AIXBT) Technical Analysis Today

Aixbt (AIXBT) Technical Analysis Today

The Aixbt Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIXBT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aixbt's analysis below.

Aixbt (AIXBT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01723---6.36%-5.95%-44.71%
Know more about Aixbt Price

Aixbt Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aixbt across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 11
Neutral 8
Buy 7
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 4Buy 6
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01717
0.01716
R2
0.01716
0.01716
R1
0.01716
0.01716
PP
0.01715
0.01715
S1
0.01715
0.01715
S2
0.01714
0.01715
S3
0.01714
0.01714

Aixbt Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$3.94 M
$3.96 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.39 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aixbt Capital Flow

Net InflowAIXBTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aixbt

Trade Aixbt (AIXBT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aixbt price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIXBT/USDT
$0.01723
$0.01723$0.01723
-3.13%
3.53M (USDT)
AIXBT/USDC
$0.01721
$0.01721$0.01721
-3.20%
3.08M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AIXBT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AIXBT
AIXBT
USD
USD

1 AIXBT = 0.01722 USD