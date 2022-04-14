OKZOO (AIOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OKZOO (AIOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OKZOO (AIOT) Information OKZOO introduces the world's first urban-scale decentralized environmental data network through an interconnected system of physical AIoT devices. By blending AI with decentralized Internet of Things (DeIoT), OKZOO distributes portable machines with micro sensor nodes that collect both external and household environmental data through engaging AI pet companions. Users contribute to this grassroots network while earning peer-to-peer incentives via $AIOT tokens, which can be staked for on-chain rewards and in-game benefits, creating a sustainable ecosystem that powers innovative AI environmental applications. Official Website: https://okzoo.app/ Whitepaper: https://okzoo.app/en/docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x55ad16bd573b3365f43a9daeb0cc66a73821b4a5 Buy AIOT Now!

OKZOO (AIOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OKZOO (AIOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.42M $ 34.42M $ 34.42M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 82.52M $ 82.52M $ 82.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 417.15M $ 417.15M $ 417.15M All-Time High: $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.08647478881309605 $ 0.08647478881309605 $ 0.08647478881309605 Current Price: $ 0.41715 $ 0.41715 $ 0.41715 Learn more about OKZOO (AIOT) price

OKZOO (AIOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OKZOO (AIOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIOT's tokenomics, explore AIOT token's live price!

