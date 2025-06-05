MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
OKZOO Price(AIOT)
The current price of OKZOO (AIOT) today is 0.14124 USD with a current market cap of $ 9.95M USD. AIOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OKZOO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 64.88K USD
- OKZOO price change within the day is +1.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.42M USD
AIOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Track the price changes of OKZOO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0023746
|+1.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.29783
|-67.84%
|60 Days
|$ +0.13624
|+2,724.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.13624
|+2,724.80%
Today, AIOT recorded a change of $ +0.0023746 (+1.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.OKZOO 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.29783 (-67.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.OKZOO 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AIOT saw a change of $ +0.13624 (+2,724.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.OKZOO 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.13624 (+2,724.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of OKZOO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.22%
+1.71%
-53.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OKZOO introduces the world's first urban-scale decentralized environmental data network through an interconnected system of physical AIoT devices. By blending AI with decentralized Internet of Things (DeIoT), OKZOO distributes portable machines with micro sensor nodes that collect both external and household environmental data through engaging AI pet companions. Users contribute to this grassroots network while earning peer-to-peer incentives via $AIOT tokens, which can be staked for on-chain rewards and in-game benefits, creating a sustainable ecosystem that powers innovative AI environmental applications.
OKZOO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OKZOO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check AIOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OKZOO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OKZOO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OKZOO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OKZOO price prediction page.
Tracing AIOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OKZOO price history page.
Looking for how to buy OKZOO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OKZOO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 AIOT to VND
₫3,716.7306
|1 AIOT to AUD
A$0.2160972
|1 AIOT to GBP
￡0.1031052
|1 AIOT to EUR
€0.1228788
|1 AIOT to USD
$0.14124
|1 AIOT to MYR
RM0.5960328
|1 AIOT to TRY
₺5.5464948
|1 AIOT to JPY
¥20.310312
|1 AIOT to RUB
₽10.9093776
|1 AIOT to INR
₹12.125454
|1 AIOT to IDR
Rp2,315.4094656
|1 AIOT to KRW
₩191.3816124
|1 AIOT to PHP
₱7.8614184
|1 AIOT to EGP
￡E.7.0139784
|1 AIOT to BRL
R$0.7881192
|1 AIOT to CAD
C$0.1920864
|1 AIOT to BDT
৳17.2637652
|1 AIOT to NGN
₦221.3781636
|1 AIOT to UAH
₴5.8529856
|1 AIOT to VES
Bs13.70028
|1 AIOT to PKR
Rs39.8409792
|1 AIOT to KZT
₸72.060648
|1 AIOT to THB
฿4.6100736
|1 AIOT to TWD
NT$4.2287256
|1 AIOT to AED
د.إ0.5183508
|1 AIOT to CHF
Fr0.1158168
|1 AIOT to HKD
HK$1.1073216
|1 AIOT to MAD
.د.م1.292346
|1 AIOT to MXN
$2.704746
For a more in-depth understanding of OKZOO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.
While foreign banks still restrict access, and legacy systems crumble, MEXC offers an alternative ecosystem—borderless, secure, and censorship-resistant.
