Altar of Creativity (AION) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Altar of Creativity (AION), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 21:55:16 (UTC+8)
USD

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Altar of Creativity (AION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
--
----
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
--
----
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.71K
$ 3.71K$ 3.71K
All-Time High:
$ 0.13244
$ 0.13244$ 0.13244
All-Time Low:
--
----
Current Price:
$ 0.000000371
$ 0.000000371$ 0.000000371

Altar of Creativity (AION) Information

The Altar of Creativity is a Web3‑driven initiative centered around channeling human ideas into an AI ecosystem dubbed "The Architect." Users submit creative ideas—ranging from dreams to bold concepts—and these are processed by an AI that scores for originality, vectorizes the input, fact-checks it, and stores it on‑chain.

Official Website:
https://www.creativity.foundation/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.creativity.foundation
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/J5E3hHAMpxjm5fxE4hjBRR6Da4UBazAuNXbBhdp8k1ww

Altar of Creativity (AION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Altar of Creativity (AION) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AION tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AION tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AION's tokenomics, explore AION token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

