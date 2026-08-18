OLAXBT (AIO) Technical Analysis Today The OLAXBT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OLAXBT's analysis below. Sign Up

OLAXBT (AIO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04343 -- -2.30% -57.97% -55.58%

OLAXBT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OLAXBT across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04353 0.04352 R2 0.04352 0.0435 R1 0.04349 0.04349 PP 0.04348 0.04348 S1 0.04345 0.04346 S2 0.04344 0.04345 S3 0.04341 0.04344

OLAXBT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $2.83 M $2.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $4.94 M 3-Day Active Sells $4.95 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $6.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $6.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OLAXBT Capital Flow Net Inflow AIOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.06 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.07 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OLAXBT (AIO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OLAXBT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AIO / USDT $0.04343 $0.04343 $0.04343 -29.87% 3.63M (USDT) Trade